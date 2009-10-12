Romance Report: Has Jen 'Moved On'? And Could Angelina 'Care Less'?

By Kat Giantis

Peace Declared for Jen, Brad and Angelina

Could it be? Is our long national nightmare really over? E! News has officially declared the tabloid-fed Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie love triangle kaput. Yes, we, too, are gasping for air and clutching our laminated copies of Star and In Touch for comfort. "Angelina really couldn't care less," an insider maintains when asked what would happen if Jolie were to ever bump into the former Mrs. Pitt. "And Jennifer really has moved on. I promise you this." Here's hoping, considering it's been nearly five years since Pitt and Aniston announced they were calling it quits after "much thoughtful consideration" (they've been apart longer than they were married). Plus, there are now six photogenic kids involved. The snitch adds that Jen, who last year sparked "Uncool"-gate after she took issue with some of Angelina's Brad-related reminiscences from the early days of their relationship, "is the nicest girl," as well as a "huge flirt."

