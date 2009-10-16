Romance Report: Kate and A-Rod's Animal Instincts and More

By Kat Giantis

Kate and A-Rod Satisfy Their Cravings

The passion is still burning brightly for Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez. Five months into their relationship, the pair can't keep their lips off each other, a lusty state they apparently demonstrated Tuesday night at a Miami restaurant. The Miami Herald says the stork-denying actress, 30, and the New York Yankees slugger, 34, were "devouring" more than their entrees as they dined in a private wine room at see-and-be-seen steakhouse Prime 112 in South Beach. According to an eyewitness, it was like "something out of Animal Planet." Word is, the house-hunting lovebirds only ventured out from behind the room's privacy-granting curtain to use the restroom. "Kate and Alex definitely did not want to be seen while they had a cozy dinner," a spy adds to People magazine. "They seemed really into each other." A day earlier, they reportedly did a little shopping, popping into several boutiques and a beauty supply store (A-Rod probably wanted to do some sprucing for the playoffs). "They looked happy," an onlooker tells the mag, "and into what they were talking about."

