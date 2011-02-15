Romance Report: Kate Moves in on A-Rod, Renée Upsets Bradley

By Kat Giantis

Kate Hudson Snaps at Paps, Settles in at A-Rod's

Kate Hudson was recently caught on camera happily locking lips with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in the middle of Yankee Stadium, but she may be growing tired of the flashbulbs. The New York Daily News says the actress was steamed when paparazzi "surprised" her as she exited her West Village digs earlier this week. Seems the photogs were tipped off by A-Rod's SUV, which was parked outside. "She really lost it," alleges an eyewitness. "She was going nuts." Hudson, who is mom to 5-year-old son Ryder, supposedly tossed out a few well-chosen four-letter words before hopping into a cab. This was apparently one of the pair's rare nights at Hudson's pad, because the tabloids claim she's already invaded the Yankees slugger's personal space. "Kate's always at his New York apartment, even on the days when he's on the road. She's made herself quite comfortable in his life," a source tells In Touch. "Kate has become very serious about him." Adds another insider to Star, "It's the real deal! They spend every possible moment together. She's even moved some of her things into his place." But is Rodriguez still feeling the effects from his under-the-radar relationship with Madonna last year? According to Us Weekly, he got into the habit of sending the pop icon a bouquet of 50 white roses (her favorite) twice a week, and he would always stress out over whether she received them. Now, the thought of the thorny flowers gives him the heebie-jeebies, reports the mag, adding that Kate made sure none of the fragrant blossoms were on display at the party she planned in July for his 34th birthday.

