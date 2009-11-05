Romance Report: Kim & Reggie, Madonna & Jesus and More ...

By Kat Giantis

Kim and Reggie Shop for a Love Nest

Don't be surprised if Kim Kardashian soon pitches a new reality show called "Shacking Up." TMZ says the black-eye-suffering looker and her back-on boyfriend, Reggie Bush, are ready to make the ultimate commitment: co-owning real estate. Seems they've both put their Los Angeles homes on the market (hers for $1 million; his for $5 million-plus) and are searching for new digs together to "take things to the next level and settle down." The New Orleans Saints star reportedly winged into town recently to join his callipygian squeeze for a house-hunting expedition in the Hollywood Hills. Kim, who over the past year has watched sisters Kourtney and Khloe get knocked up and married, respectively, recently denied whispers that she was planning to tie the knot with Reggie once football season ended. Not that she's opposed to the idea. "Gosh, I hope so," she told Ryan Seacrest of the nuptial chatter, before adding of their brief separation last summer, "I'm really glad it turned out the way it did and that Reggie and I have gone through what we've gone through. I swear it's so much better and has made us so much stronger as a couple."