Romance Report: Lindsay's Hookup With Sienna's Married Ex

By Kat Giantis

Lindsay and Balthazar Getty Spied 'All Over Each Other'

Last week, Lindsay Lohan had a Twitter meltdown in which she railed to capricious inamorata Samantha Ronson, "I took the biggest chance of my life w/u & u've done nothing but break my heart." And it appears her cure (or at least Band-Aid) for that broken heart is PDA with a completely inappropriate partner. People magazine reports the problem-plagued, extended-probation-serving starlet, 23, snuck into the backdoor of Los Angeles hot spot Voyeur a few days back with Sienna Miller's onetime paramour, Balthazar Getty, 34, who, the last time we checked, was still married to Rosetta, the mother of his four children. The ick-inspiring duo was "all over each other at a table in the front of the room," although they mercifully stayed at the club for only about 30 minutes before leaving for parts unknown. Interestingly enough, Lohan traded friendly tweets with Getty's estranged missus back in July, with each saying how "lovely" it was to see one another at an event. To distract you from the brainteaser of whether Lindsay or Balthazar is the one slumming it, it seems his former flame Miller's dating history isn't quite as busy as the New York Times thinks. Click "next" for the full story...

