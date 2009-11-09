Romance Report: Madonna May Meet the Parents and More ...

By Kat Giantis

Depending on which source you believe, Madonna either sees Jesus Luz as the love of her life or "an errand boy" she showers with guilt-edged gifts. But does she value her slice-of-vealcake squeeze enough to try to win over his family? The London Sun claims the Big M, 51, has winged into Brazil for a confab with Jesus' folks, a visit that supposedly has her "slightly on edge." Maybe that's because the purported pop-by has resurrected those pesky knot-tying rumors, which have been repeatedly and emphatically denied ("I think I'd rather get run over by a train," the former Mrs. Guy Ritchie and Mrs. Sean Penn recently told David Letterman of her desire to remarry). "Madonna really does love and need Jesus -- and she does not hold all the power in their relationship. He grew up with strong Christian beliefs," contends a source. "He wants to marry and be taken seriously. She doesn't want to lose Jesus and so the visit to his parents is her way of saying she will make this relationship permanent." Or it's just her way of saying "olá" while she's in Rio de Janeiro on a long-planned charitable mission. "I am going there strictly for fund raising and humanitarian purposes," Madonna tells the New York Post. At least the Sun's snitch is good for a laugh, concluding with this far-fetched howler: "[Jesus] wants proof of commitment, and he wants her to make an honest man of him." Keep clicking for some less dubious parental meet-up news ...

Photos: Madonna

