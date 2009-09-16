Romance Report: Mickey, Sean Cling to Youth

By Kat Giantis

Mickey Rourke Gets Handsy With 20-Year-Old Beauty; World Issues Collective 'Ew'

By Kat Giantis

Mickey Rourke's inexplicably powerful magnetism has struck again. The ramshackle actor, who celebrated his 57th birthday this week, hit the Max Azria show at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday with a 20-year-old Australian model and aspiring warbler named Cheyenne Tozzi on his arm. According to E! News, Mickey "couldn't keep his hands off" the nubile, fame-seeking and seemingly daddy issue-plagued blonde as they sat in the front row. Not surprisingly, Rourke freely fessed up that he was more interested in the catwalkers than the couture, and when asked what kind of model he prefers, he quipped, "Fat." Ha? He's less particular when it comes to hair color preference. "It depends on what I'm drinking," says the much-altered "Wrestler" star. Keep clicking for yet another tale of a veteran actor making time with a much younger model ...