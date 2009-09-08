Romance Report: Paris Showered in Diamonds

By Kat Giantis

For Paris, Diamonds (and Doug's Credit Card) Are a Girl's Best Friend

So, why was Paris Hilton, the star of such cinematic masterpieces as "Pledge This!" and "The Hottie & the Nottie," posing on the red carpet at the thespian-packed Venice Film Festival on Friday? She apparently was just killing time before being draped in jewels by spendthrift boyfriend Doug Reinhardt. Radar Online says the back-on lovebirds did their best to single-handedly boost the city's economy by going on a high-end bauble-collecting mission during their trip. "Doug whipped out his black Amex card and took Paris on a major shopping spree," says a spy. "They went to Cartier, where he bought her the entire diamond Panther collection of rings, necklaces, and bracelets. He topped it off with the diamond-encrusted Cartier LOVE bracelet, which cost a cool $80,000. Doug told the salesman that money was no object and he wanted to make his girl happy. Paris loves being treated like a princess." This is the second time in as many months that Reinhardt has given his lifesize photo-hanging honey something bright and shiny to stare at. During their recent South Pacific sojourn, he reportedly presented Paris with a pink diamond ring, which she's been spotted wearing on her right hand.