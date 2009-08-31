Romance Report: Reunions, Rendezvous and Sexy Sandwiches

By Kat Giantis

Tom and Katie Run From Rift Rumors

After being unflatteringly featured two weeks in a row on the cover of In Touch, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes apparently wanted to prove that they're neither under "strain" nor "miserable." On Saturday, the photo op-loving pair threw on color-coordinated jogging outfits (nothing says "all is well" like matchy-matchy breathable fabrics) and went for a run in Melbourne, Australia, where Katie is filming the thriller, "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark." After Tom and Katie were done working up a sweat, they climbed into a waiting SUV and drove off. A short time later, they treated 3-year-old Suri to a matinee at a local theater, but exited after less than an hour. By the by, Cruise's rep is denying In Touch's claims that Holmes has been rebelling against her control-loving hubby by going on a junk food binge. "He usually has her on a strict diet and exercise routine, but since she's been in Australia, she's put on five pounds," says a source. "She's been eating chocolates, potato chips and pizza. Tom has mentioned to her that she's put on weight, but she doesn't care." Five pounds? On Katie's statuesque, streamlined figure? Not exactly a job for Jenny Craig. Anyhoo, Cruise's rep tells Gossip Cop that the story is "utter nonsense and ridiculously fabricated."

