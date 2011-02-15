Romance Report: Tom Feels the Need for Katie's Speed and More ...

By Kat Giantis

Cruise Motivates Holmes, Shakes Hands With Everyone in Boston

By Kat Giantis

Sundays are not a day of leisure for Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. The multitasking twosome worked up a sweat (and worked in a photo op) during a weekend jog in Boston, where the actor is filming the thriller "Wichita." Tagging along on the run was Cruise's son, Connor, 14, who, like Katie, plugged in earphones for the excursion. Maybe they were just trying to drown out the sounds of Cruise's exercise enthusiasm. The London Daily Mail claims that, at one point, he loudly urged Holmes to run "harder" and "faster," a motivation technique that makes the 8-year-old in us giggle uncontrollably and the adult in us go to a terrifying visual place. On the plus side, at least Katie, who ran the New York marathon a few years back, wasn't subjected to Tom barking, "Do you feel the need for speed?" Also on their weekend agenda was a stroll with Suri, 3, who seemed over the crowds and cameras, and dinner at Italian eatery Bricco, where Cruise did his trademark glad-handing. "They took pictures with the staff and they shook hands with everybody," an eyewitness tells the Boston Herald. "He even called all the chefs out of the kitchen and took pictures with them, too." No word on whether the other diners' meals burned while the cooks were posing. Once the sociable star pressed all the flesh inside, he went al fresco. "Tom shook hands with everybody outside on the sidewalk," adds the bystander. "He was so nice." Alas, the onlooker then undoes his kind Cruise words by pointing out, "For a kid that small, he's really strong." D'oh!

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Which other stars are fitness fanatics?