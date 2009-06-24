By Barbara Card Atkinson

The words "celebrity" and "wedding" together usually signal lavish displays of conspicuous consumption, with a star-studded cast of guests and paparazzi hiding in the floral arrangements. But sometimes, for all sorts of reasons, celebs decide to get married on the sly. Here are our top choices for vows of secrecy:

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

The Bride Wore Bling: Their guests were invited to an afternoon party on June 5, 2004, one week after Marc Anthony's divorce was finalized from his first wife, Dayanara Torres. Fewer than 50 guests attended the private ceremony, but someone tipped off the media, and helicopters reportedly circled over the backyard. While the high-profile couple have largely been successful in keeping private the details of their ceremony and reception, it hasn't always been easy: In 2006, two men were arrested on suspicion of trying to sell a copy of the wedding video, stored on Anthony's stolen laptop.