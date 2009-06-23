D-Bag Dictionary

By Cindy Joung

In the presence of a certified douchebag, our ears usually turn deaf -- a survival instinct, really -- but lately we've been watching MTV's new show "Is She Really Going Out With Him?" and it turns out, to our surprise, that these inexplicable womanizers are actually quite the charming wordsmiths.

As a public service, Wonderwall has compiled a handy shortlist of definitions to help you better understand d-bag parlance. Click through to read more and don't forget to catch "Is She Really Going Out With Him?" on MTV.

Wanksta Bag [wangk-stah bag]

-noun

A member of the Douchebag genus that seems to suffer an identity crisis. One who embraces a style or trend of another species. The Wanksta Bag loves gettin' hyphy (see 'going crazy') and will often exemplify odd and unexplainable behavior like ghost-riding the whip .

See also: Kevin Federline