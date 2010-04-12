Demi Moore on aging: "Laughter and smiling are the best antidotes"

By Melissa Hunter

Demi Moore stars in the film "The Joneses" with David Duchovny, and the movie may hit close to home for her. She stars as a woman who leads a dream life: perfect husband, perfect kids, perfect house, perfect clothes. Only thing is, that life isn't real, as she is a part of a stealth marketing team to promote a lifestyle that her admirers wish to live and buy. Wonderwall was at the press conference for the film to get a glimpse into Demi's dream life and the secrets within it (hopefully purchasable ones).

On her body of work and being a living legend:

"I certainly don't think of myself in terms of that word, 'a legend' ... You just hope that, in the end, you've been true to yourself. I hope what I leave behind has been authentic and honest and in some way that I can keep trying to give back more than I have given."

