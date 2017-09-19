Diana Ross has the strength and good looks of a woman half her age, as evidenced in new photos of the sensational singer.

Stefan / BACKGRID

The 73-year-old was spotted leaving a Beverly Hills grocery store on Monday, Sept. 18, carrying a heavy package of SmartWater bottles with ease. Her strength matched her youthful look of black leggings, flats and a black and white tee. And while she wore no makeup on her smiling face, her skin looked beautiful and fresh.

The crooner's arms are almost as strong as her incredible voice, which she is still using regularly. She is gearing up to head back to Las Vegas for nine performances of her "Diana Ross: Endless Memories" show, which runs between October 11 and 28. She did another nine performances back in February at The Venetian hotel for the "The Essential Diana Ross: Some Memories Never Fade" engagement.

Stefan / BACKGRID

Earlier this month, Diana's daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role on "Black-ish," shared a story about her mother that showed a different side of the music diva.

"Leaving for college there was a rug, this beautiful Kilim rug, that I wanted that was under our breakfast table. I asked if I could take it for college and my mom was like, 'No, it's under the breakfast table. You cannot take it,'" Tracee told W Magazine. "And the car was going down the driveway and my mom comes running out. I don't know how she got it from under the table so fast, but she came running out barefoot with the rug. She was like, 'Take it! Take the rug! I love you! Go off to college with the rug!'It's a perfect example of my mother. That's not the Diana Ross people know. That's my mommy."

Tracee, who like Diana, has a big head of hair, also touched upon how her mom inspired her hairstyle.

Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

"I have a really good mommy," she gushed. "She told me I should never cut my hair, and I haven't cut my hair since."