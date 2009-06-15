Did She Really Go Out With Him?

What is it about Hollywood's hottest starlets that, despite their beauty, wealth and charm, makes them constantly date beneath them? In honor of the new show, "Is She Really Going Out With Him?" (airing Monday through Thursday at 5:00pm on MTV), we take a look back at some of Hollywood's most mismatched couples.

Anne Hathaway dated a mysterious real estate developer named Raffaello Follieri (who just seemed like a more exotic and tanned version of Zach Braff) until last July, when a giant scandal exploded regarding his alleged fraud. Looking back on his smug poses and untrustworthy fabulous hair, the allegations of sliminess don't seem so far-fetched. With talent, commitment to charity and a plethora of successful films under your belt, Anne, we can't help but hope for your sake that your new flame doesn't participate in illicit extracurriculars.