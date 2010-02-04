Dysfunctional Celeb Couples

By Melissa Hunter

When you bring two ridiculously famous, incredibly good-looking people together, it can be a truly magical experience. Or it can look like your third grade science experiment when you pour baking soda and vinegar in one of those papier mache volcanoes. Or pouring Pop Rocks and Coke into your mouth. Whichever metaphor works for you. Here are some of the most explosive, high-drama celeb couples ever recorded in tabloid history.

12. Britney & K-Fed

Britney has maybe made a lot of mistakes, but I think one of her biggest life lessons is, "Beware the back-up dancer." Their reality TV show was straight-up called "Britney & Kevin: Chaotic"; shouldn't they have taken that as a sign? While they did get two adorable kids out of the marriage, their ongoing custody battle was bitter and highly publicized. But now it seems like Brit's taken care of by her chaperone boyfriend Jason Trawick, and Kevin has occupied himself with overeating and crash dieting.

*Surgeon General's Warning: Signing a reality TV contract dramatically increases risk of permanent, irreversible dysfunction.*