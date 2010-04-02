Editors' Grab Bag for April 2

Bigfoot Comes Out of the Closet

Growing up in California, most of my family trips were camping-oriented. So naturally, I was always on the look out for Bigfoot. Partially because the idea of a loner monster was intriguing, but mainly because my older sister was excellent at convincing me of, well, anything.

But it wasn't until last night that my personal story with the beast was revealed in this exclusive documentary clip on "Important Things With Demetri Martin." It wasn't Bigfoot, however. It was Gayfoot. There, I recount my experience with the effeminate monster under the pseudonym Rebecca Cohen, in order to protect my identity. Crap, guess I ruined that. In any case, my experience in the woods with Gayfoot was not to be forgotten. He gave me some really great advice on spring footwear. -- Melissa Hunter