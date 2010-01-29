Editors' Grab Bag for Jan. 29

Mayer Shows Us The Sausage

Ever wonder how the celebrity sausage is made? Well, a fascinating post on Gawker shows just how easily a fake story can filter through the media or at least the blogosphere, which at this point pretty much counts as media.

Long story short: Gawker praised John Mayer's blog for its douche-on-douche defense of James Cameron, and after a bloggy game of telephone (iPhone? Droid? How do we update this metaphor?), a couple of other Web sites incorrectly reported Mayer as an official Gawker guest blogger.

Now, I can't promise that everything you read on the Internet will be verifiable, but I do promise that Wonderwall will only publish what we find to be the truth. With a healthy helping of snark, natch. --Dana Flax