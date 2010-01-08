Editors' Grab Bag for Jan. 8

Morgan Freeman: From Daisy's Driver to God

Morgan Freeman is one of those rare actors that seemingly does no wrong by his fans and audiences. Even scandal and gossip around the Oscar-winning actor seems to quietly get swept under a rug (see: here and here). Why? Perhaps it's his calm, reserved demeanor or maybe it's his rich, velvety voice (you know, the omnipresent narrator you hear in movies, documentaries and commercials -- the one that's replacing Walter Cronkite!). Or, perhaps it's because he has proven his worth by assiduously climbing the 'ranks' throughout his decades long career. Confused? Check out "The Morgan Freeman Chain of Command" and you'll see what I mean. -- Cindy Joung