Grab Bag

Editors' Grab Bag: Just Wondering...

893 / Splash News 1 / 6

Just wondering: Did Bethenny Frankel really have a baby?

Sixteens days after giving birth, this Skinnygirl margarita mom looked so svelte that it got us wondering if she'd really had a baby at all or if this was yet another publicity stunt. Or, perhaps Bethenny is just blessed by the bikini body gods. Yeah, I'm jealous. --Brenda Rodriguez

Up NextWild Ride!
893 / Splash News 1 / 6

Just wondering: Did Bethenny Frankel really have a baby?

Sixteens days after giving birth, this Skinnygirl margarita mom looked so svelte that it got us wondering if she'd really had a baby at all or if this was yet another publicity stunt. Or, perhaps Bethenny is just blessed by the bikini body gods. Yeah, I'm jealous. --Brenda Rodriguez

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries