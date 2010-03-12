Editors' Grab Bag for March 12

Betty White with Giraffes. 'Nuff said

You've gotta love the fact that 88-year-old Betty White is enjoying a comeback so late in the game (and by game I mean life). Instead of living out the rest of her life in comfortable obscurity, Lil Miss White is out there tackling football players and getting booked for hotly anticipated stints on "Saturday Night Live."

So what's the logical next step in Betty's meteoric re-rise to fame? Why, Betty White with Giraffes, of course. Buzzfeed brings us Flickr user Thomas Moisuk's adorable images of Betty snorgling and embracing the Earth's tallest mammal at the Sacramento Zoo. I don't know how many zoo trips I've been on since my childhood, but never once did those long-necked bastards ever let me give them a little pet, let alone a full-on hug. I guess even giraffes get starstruck. -- Michelle Lanz