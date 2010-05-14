Editors' Grab Bag: True Encounters

Say Hello to My Little Scratch

What happens when you accidentally hit Al Pacino's sports car? Well, let me tell you. About the time I was having dinner with a pal at the famed, and now defunct, Morton's in West Hollywood. All the servers were buzzing about the presence of "Scarface" -- yeah, that's what they called him.

Pacino was still wining and dining a guest as I finished dinner and made my way out to the valet. Spotting my pick-up truck (A. yes, I drove a pick-up truck to Morton's. B. My excuse: I was a recent Texas transplant.) in a front spot, I insisted upon moving the truck myself. Big mistake.

I didn't clear my turn and -- BAM! -- slammed right into Pacino's parked car. "You hit Scarface's car! You hit Scarface's car!" the valets yelled at me in Spanish. And so I did. My truck's red paint on Scarface's black sports car. As visions of Tony Montana coming at me with an AK-47 raced through my head, I quickly used my Latina charm (channeling my inner homegirl) and convinced the valets to buff out the paint scratches - and they did! Later, the guys gave me a buzz and said that "Scarface" drove away that night and was none the wiser. Gracias, valet dudes. -- Brenda Rodriguez