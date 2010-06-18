Grab Bag

Editors' Grab Bag: Yearbook'd Celebs

YearbookYourself / Promotional 1 / 6

When I heard that Lindsay Lohan would be playing infamous "Deep Throat" porn star Linda Lovelace in an upcoming biopic, I couldn't help but wonder: What would LiLo have looked like strolling down Hollywood Blvd. back in 1972? And now I have my answer. Thank you, YearbookYourself.com!

Check out some other pseudo-blast from the past stars...

--Saryn Chorney

Up NextMeet the Cast
YearbookYourself / Promotional 1 / 6

When I heard that Lindsay Lohan would be playing infamous "Deep Throat" porn star Linda Lovelace in an upcoming biopic, I couldn't help but wonder: What would LiLo have looked like strolling down Hollywood Blvd. back in 1972? And now I have my answer. Thank you, YearbookYourself.com!

Check out some other pseudo-blast from the past stars...

--Saryn Chorney

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries