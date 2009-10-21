ELLE Women in Hollywood Tribute
On Monday night, ELLE magazine celebrated the film's VIP women, from industry tastemakers to stylish A-Listers. Check out the most fashionable guests at the star-studded annual event, then visit Elle.com to find out how to get their looks.
Renee Zellweger arrives in a fire engine red Carolina Herrara cocktail dress to the 16th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Tribute held at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 19, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California.
