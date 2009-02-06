Other Celebrity Endorsement Deal Breakers
Less than a week after his pot-smoking pictures broke to the press, Michael Phelps has lost lucrative endorsement deals with Kellogg's and now maybe Subway. To help him feel better, here's a list of other celebs who lost their own ad contracts.
