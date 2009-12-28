Fantasy Casting

Fantasy Casting: Simon Cowell's "Idol" Seat

Laurent Despois / Splash News 1 / 10

By Dana Flax

Since the announcement of Simon Cowell's upcoming retirement from "American Idol" last week, we couldn't help but wonder who could possibly take over such important duties as pop music purist (and official side-eye-giver) for the show's 10th season. Click through to see which judicious folks we'd nominate to the supreme court of "American Idol."

Laurent Despois / Splash News 1 / 10

By Dana Flax

