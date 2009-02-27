Fantasy Casting: The New "Clue" Movie
By Saryn Chorney
"Pirates of the Caribbean" helmer Gore Verbinski will remake the 1985 cult classic "Clue," and we want to blackmail him to cast Russell Brand as the Butler. He's the one Brit who could do Tim Curry's Wadsworth justice. Time for a casting game...
By Saryn Chorney
"Pirates of the Caribbean" helmer Gore Verbinski will remake the 1985 cult classic "Clue," and we want to blackmail him to cast Russell Brand as the Butler. He's the one Brit who could do Tim Curry's Wadsworth justice. Time for a casting game...