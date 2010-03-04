Fantasy Casting: "The Smurfs" Movie
By Dana Flax and Melissa Hunter
While doing our daily Web smurfing, we caught a report that Neil Patrick Harris is set to star in an upcoming feature film version of "The Smurfs." But who else in Hollywood could we see turning blue? Click through to go casting couch smurfing.
By Dana Flax and Melissa Hunter
While doing our daily Web smurfing, we caught a report that Neil Patrick Harris is set to star in an upcoming feature film version of "The Smurfs." But who else in Hollywood could we see turning blue? Click through to go casting couch smurfing.