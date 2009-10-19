Fantasy Casting: Wilmer Valderrama's "Dog Whisperer" Sitcom

By Dana Flax

It was recently announced that Wilmer Valderrama (you know him best as The Stud Who Inexplicably Dates All Hot Chicks), is set to star in a sitcom based upon "Dog Whisperer" Cesar Millan's life. We figured we'd give the producers a little unsolicited advice on who to cast in the show -- which should totally be called "Every Fez Has His Day." Or "Cesar's Palace." Or "That Doggierrama Show." Listen up, Hollywood, this is gold stuff right here!

Click through, with due obedience, to see which chewy toys and discarded old bones we found in Wonderwall's casting couch.