Fashion Forensics for March 3

By Deborah Goldstein

In a season rife with elaborate award-ceremony gowns, we've fixated the spotlight on our favorite accessible looks from the red carpet. Better still, we're showing you how to copy them. Enjoy.

Jennifer Garner brightened the "I Have a Dream" Foundation's Los Angeles Gospel Brunch in a fuchsia Dior minidress. The actress contrasted the eye-popping frock with a subtle white-gold Cartier necklace and simple cork-soled wedges.

Get the look:

Dress: Tempted V-Neck Cap-Sleeve Dress in purple, $35

Necklace: Sterling Silver Graduated Necklace, $200

Blush: Bobbi Brown Blush in soft pink, $22