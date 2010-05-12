Fashion Forensics for May 21

By Deborah Goldstein

Wonderwall's fashion detectives have uncovered the deets of who wore what when, and show you how to look just as effortlessly chic for less.

Cameron Diaz turned heads at the New York premiere of "Shrek Forever After" in an understated ensemble entirely by Lanvin, from her little black dress to her crystal earrings, nude leather pumps, and black satin bag. And those ruby red lips? The perfect accent.

Get the look:

Dress: INC International Concepts Short Sleeve Cowlneck Dress, $65

Bag: La Regale Satin Clutch, $16

Lipstick: MAC Lipstick in Dubonnet, $14