Fashion Week Stars' Favorite Car Jams

By Dana Flax

Let's face it, we all have a few go-to, feel-good jams that we bump in the tape deck while driving the hoopty 'round the 'hood. The folks behind Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week surveyed a bunch of celebs about their car tunes of choice (and, more importantly, what they do in that inevitable, awkward moment when someone witnesses their car-singing) and gave Wonderwall an exclusive peek at their answers. Let's give 'em a listen.

Kelly Rowland's unabashed car song of choice?:

"'Wild Horses' by the Rolling Stones. One of my first cars was a Mercedes SLK and I loved putting the top back and singing as loud as possible. I had bumble bee colors in the car (it was a yellow and black interior) so I must've stuck out a bit. I will keep going if you spot me! I even look at you and start performing, if you're staring."