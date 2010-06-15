Father's Day Gift Guide 2010

By Dana Flax

Love that dad of yours but loathe the idea of scouring for a Father's Day gift? Have no fear Wonderwall has you covered with the finest gifts for every kind of dad ever (it's a fact!). Plus, all of the items are available online, so you can do all your shopping in the comfort of your undies.

For the sports-obsessed dad:

If mom's biggest complaint is the way Pops checks the scores while they're out to dinner, you'll really make her unhappy (and him *so* happy) with this awesome portable TV that fits right in his pocket. 'Cause sports radio is just sooo his parents' generation.