Field Guide to the Hamptons

By Melissa Hunter

With summer just around the corner, Manhattanites are gearing up to flock to the Hamptons for a little R & R. By which we mean, romping and restauranting. But what if you're *gasp!* not a celebrity? Fear not, we have a guide for all us normal folks to live like a celeb out in the Hamptons.

AXE Lounge at Dune

Locale: Southhampton

The Scene: Arguably the most A-list of nightclubs in the Hamptons, Dune is partnered with AXE (so all the gentlemen folk will be smelling good!), boasting a killer DJ booth and some serious dance parties. With Leo DiCaprio being a regular at the club for a couple summers, we wouldn't mind waiting in line behind that velvet rope.

Celebrity Clientele: Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Kellan Lutz, Kelly Bensimon, Kelly Rowland, Doutzen Krous and other supermodel-y types.