Field Guide to Your Late-Night Guys

By Melissa Hunter

As Team Conan T-shirt sales eclipse those of Team Aniston, late night has gotten a little more scintillating. So as NBC and Jay and Conan fight to the death, we take a look at the major players in the late-night game.

Host: Conan O'Brien

Show: Currently "The Tonight Show," though its future is TBD

Network/Time Slot: NBC at 11:30 p.m.! While supplies last!

Scandal involvement: On the verge of getting bumped back to accommodate Jay, Conan wrote an open letter to his fans explaining why he would not accept this. Has inspired love and support from comedians, aspiring comedians, and people who practice their jokes on their dogs everywhere.

Known for: The height/ hair combination; Stewart-Colbert feud of yesteryear.

Fun fact: Has six siblings, one of whom is a writer for "The Simpsons"; Dennis Leary is his distant cousin.