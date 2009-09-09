Fit Over 40

By Wonderwall Editors

In Hollywood, 40 is the new 30. Heck, it might even be the new 20. Check out this crew of fit and foxy forty-somethings.

Sandra Bullock is used to kicking butt at the box office, and she knows what it takes to get into the butt-kicking mode. Sandra stays in shape by doing kick boxing, Pilates or weight training while on the job in Los Angeles. If she's at her home in Austin, Sandra keeps fit by going on long bike rides or runs. The variety in her workouts keeps her interested while toning many parts of her body at different times.