Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Celebs

Who's included in Forbes' annual list of the top 100 most powerful (AKA wealthiest and most influential) celebrities? The world's most recognizable TV personalities, pants-optional pop stars and (obvs) vampires.

As far as notable no-shows, Will Smith and 50 Cent both dropped off the list because of their lack of presence in 2009 (Smith released no new films; 50 Cent's album sold a meager 500,000 copies, and he's been out of the limelight since).

1. Oprah Winfrey

One would think that it's no big coup that the divine Miss O took the top spot with the cool $315 million she took in over the last 12 months. (After all, she ain't called the Queen of All Media for nothin', folks.) However, Oprah only regained the title after edging out last year's top dog, Angelina Jolie (who dropped to No. 18).