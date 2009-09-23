Foxy and Fortysomething: Hot Showbiz Moms

By Sabrina Cognata

It's said that motherhood makes a woman more beautiful, but these women have taken it to an entirely new level. With the child-bearing years arriving much later for many women in Hollywood, motherhood leaves them wiser and better equipped to raise their children. Still, it's the stars' secrets about raising children, working and being as gorgeous as ever that set them apart from the rest.

Julia Roberts

Julia might be the reigning queen of the romantic comedy, but at home she's simply mom. Mother to 4-year-old fraternal twins Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus, as well as 2-year-old son Henry Daniel, she credits them with helping her feel beautiful. "The key to beauty is always to be looking at someone who loves you, really," says Julia. "One of my favorite things about my children right now, even Henry, who can't say all the words... sometimes he'll see me and go, 'Ma-ma!' and throw himself on me."