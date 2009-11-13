Friday the 13th: Celebrity Superstitions
Illustrations by Jordan Monsell
Today is Friday the 13th, so take a nod from these celebrity superstitions to guide you through this unlucky day. If you don't, Jason Schwartzman (and his little "Fantastic Mr. Fox" sidekick) will come after you with a chainsaw and attack you with sharp, self-deprecating witticisms.
Click through if you dare.
Illustrations by Jordan Monsell
Today is Friday the 13th, so take a nod from these celebrity superstitions to guide you through this unlucky day. If you don't, Jason Schwartzman (and his little "Fantastic Mr. Fox" sidekick) will come after you with a chainsaw and attack you with sharp, self-deprecating witticisms.
Click through if you dare.