I Am Woman

Glamour's Women of the Year: Best Dressed

Matthias Vriens-McGrath / Glamour 1 / 12

By Tracey Lomrantz

We dare you not to be inspired by the courageous, hilarious, brilliant, brave, and incredibly strong women who were honored tonight at Glamour's annual Women of the Year awards. But let's get to the little issue of... what they were wearing!

See Rihanna's Glamour Cover Shoot Photo Gallery

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna honored by Glamour

Up NextHoly Rollers
Matthias Vriens-McGrath / Glamour 1 / 12

By Tracey Lomrantz

We dare you not to be inspired by the courageous, hilarious, brilliant, brave, and incredibly strong women who were honored tonight at Glamour's annual Women of the Year awards. But let's get to the little issue of... what they were wearing!

See Rihanna's Glamour Cover Shoot Photo Gallery

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna honored by Glamour

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries