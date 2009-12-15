Golden Globe Nominee Reactions
By Michelle Lanz
The 2010 award season has arrived! The Golden Globe nominees were announced this morning with more than a few surprises. Click through to find out how stars reacted to their nominations:
"I am beyond stunned. Just to be included in the company of these amazing women I have so admired through the years, has left me slack-jawed with awe. It is truly an honor just to be nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press, and I will cherish this moment with all the artists I have worked with behind the scenes, who truly make me look good! Thank you very much." -- Sandra Bullock, reacting to her Best Actress nominations for "The Proposal" and "The Blind Side"
