Good News Roundup for June 21

By Michelle Lanz

Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.

Louisiana native Ian Somerhalder might play a bloodthirsty vampire on TV, but he's proving that he's got quite the heart in real life. The "Vampire Diaries" star has helped organize other A-list stars to participate in a telethon to benefit the Gulf oil spill cleanup. The telethon will air Monday, June 21 on the Larry King show. Call in and perhaps you'll talk to Mr. Somerhalder! Too bad he's not auctioning off a date. (Starpulse)