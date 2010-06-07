Good News Roundup For June 7

By Michelle Lanz

Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.

Ken Jeong of "The Hangover" dedicated his win at last night's MTV Movie Awards to his wife, Tran, who was battling breast cancer during filming of the movie. Usually the one hamming it up on-screen, Jeong also tearfully thanked director Todd Phillips and co-star Bradley Cooper for helping him through that difficult time. How cute are they? We hope Tran stays cancer free so we can see more couple-y cuteness from these two. (People)

