Grab Bag for Dec. 4

Every week, the Wonderwall editors see so many odd, hilarious, and weirdly endearing celebrity tidbits online. That's why we've created the Grab Bag, a compilation of our personal favorites, for your reading and viewing pleasure.

Last week, Oprah Winfrey scored a point in the one-up game when she announced the end of her talk show in 2011, narrowly trumping the Mayan calendar's prediction of the end of the world in 2012. Having only seen a handful of episodes, I suddenly felt the urge to catch up on the queen of daytime's 25-year run. A truly daunting task, indeed. Unless, of course, you were to watch this pseudo Oprah's Cliff's Notes spanning the last quarter century. Looks like I'm all caught up now! -- Cindy Joung