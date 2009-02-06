Grammy Lessons
Having a dress that doubles as an award-duster is a sign of confidence - which can be risky, even for Rihanna. We guess it's a DO when you win, but its a downy DON'T when you don't. Let's see what else we can learn from other past Grammy styles.
Having a dress that doubles as an award-duster is a sign of confidence - which can be risky, even for Rihanna. We guess it's a DO when you win, but its a downy DON'T when you don't. Let's see what else we can learn from other past Grammy styles.