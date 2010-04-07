Guess The Celeb: Reality TV Stars
This "Hills" star got his start on the short-lived reality show "The Princes of Malibu."#####
Spencer Pratt is a good friend of "Princes of Malibu" star Brody Jenner and was also the creator and executive producer on the show.#####3#####Jake Pavelka#####Brody Jenner#####Spencer Pratt#####Jon Gosselin
This "Hills" star got his start on the short-lived reality show "The Princes of Malibu."#####
Spencer Pratt is a good friend of "Princes of Malibu" star Brody Jenner and was also the creator and executive producer on the show.#####3#####Jake Pavelka#####Brody Jenner#####Spencer Pratt#####Jon Gosselin