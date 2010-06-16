Heart and Jolie: Angelina's Goodwill Journeys

By Kat Giantis

For some stars, charity work means making a red-carpet appearance at a fundraising gala. But Angelina Jolie has always taken a more hands-on approach to doing good. In her 10 years as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR), the Oscar-winning mom of Brad Pitt's six kids has journeyed to some of the most troubled regions of the world.

"Having a home, a place we belong, a place we feel safe, is something most of us take for granted," Angie says in a new video to mark World Refugee Day on June 20. "Please remember the millions of people around the world forced from their homes. Because the only hope of return is to not be forgotten." To commemorate the day, and give props to Angelina's decade of humanitarian work, let's take a look back at where she's been ...