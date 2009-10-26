Inside the EMAs

Highlights from the Environmental Media Awards

By Dana Flax

Sunday night, Wonderwall hobnobbed with the stars at the Environmental Media Awards ('cause, you know, we're just that hip and green). Click through to see highlights from the show and our eco-convos with celebs backstage.

When we asked host Cedric the Entertainer what he was doing to go green, he mentioned how he's now "rollin' the Lexus hybrid [vehicle], dawg!"

