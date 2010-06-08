Holly Madison Twitterview

By Dana Flax

Curious what exactly former "Girl Next Door" star and Playboy model Holly Madison has to do with Pee-wee Herman? Check out the transcript from our Twitterview with the reality star to learn about her E! show, "Holly's World," her favorite Vegas flicks and what she looks for in a guy! (Oh, and then make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @hollymadison123 on Twitter.)

@WonderwallMSN: Hey @hollymadison123! You ready to start this Twitterview?

@hollymadison123: I'm ready to start my interview!