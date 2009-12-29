Hollywood Matchmaker: Jake Gyllenhaal
By Melissa Hunter
While our vicarious hearts were crushed after the split of the ridiculously adorable Jake'n'Reese, we know that Hollywood's starlets have been rejoicing that the doe-eyed, sensitive hunk is back on the market.
So who should Jake be hand-in-hand with this awards season? We've got a few suggestions ... you know, aside from the Wonderwall editrixes. Namely me (mostly me).
By Melissa Hunter
While our vicarious hearts were crushed after the split of the ridiculously adorable Jake'n'Reese, we know that Hollywood's starlets have been rejoicing that the doe-eyed, sensitive hunk is back on the market.
So who should Jake be hand-in-hand with this awards season? We've got a few suggestions ... you know, aside from the Wonderwall editrixes. Namely me (mostly me).