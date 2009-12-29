Hollywood Matchmaker

Hollywood Matchmaker: Jake Gyllenhaal

Jeff Christensen / Invision/AP

By Melissa Hunter

While our vicarious hearts were crushed after the split of the ridiculously adorable Jake'n'Reese, we know that Hollywood's starlets have been rejoicing that the doe-eyed, sensitive hunk is back on the market.

So who should Jake be hand-in-hand with this awards season? We've got a few suggestions ... you know, aside from the Wonderwall editrixes. Namely me (mostly me).

